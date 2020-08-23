TRINKLE, Craig Stephen

July 20, 1954 – July 12, 2020

Craig Stephen Trinkle passed over unexpectedly and joined his Heavenly Father on July 12, 2020. Craig was born in Knoxville, Iowa. He and his sister Christine along with their parents, enjoyed living on their farm in Bussey, Iowa. It was exciting to be surrounded by their horses, livestock, Iowa wildlife, registered Collies, relatives, and friends.

His father, Paul Trinkle, later enrolled at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. University life was wonderful to experience. It was a unique bonding family experience. It was difficult to leave those friends and our church, however, it was time to move on to Spencer, Iowa. Craig’s father served as the County Extension Director for Iowa State University and his mother, Belle, was Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

Craig was an excellent student and graduated from high school in Spencer, Iowa. He was involved with band, track, debate, and other activities. He and sister, Christine, were active in the Methodist Church and sang in the choir as well. They loved making trips to nearby Lake Okoboji and met life-long friends. Following graduation, Craig attended the U.S. Air Force Academy and served in the U.S. Army in Germany. He later attended California State University.

Craig enjoyed a fulfilling career with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers spanning over 40 years of service. He managed overall environmental programs, natural resource programs, and water and land stewardship in Colorado, California, Texas, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah, New Mexico, and Alabama. Craig was responsible for finances, budgets, project oversight, interagency coordination, and developing and supervising service contracts. He also had the responsibility of construction and maintenance, supervision of the District Water Management, development of recreational, historical, and archaeological sites, pollution abatement, endangered species protection, habitat restoration and Wetland Habitat Development. Craig excelled in public relations and enjoyed supervising numerous employees, volunteers, and contractors. He was proud of his accomplishments in managing relationships between the private sector and the Federal Government. Craig found working with communities, special interest groups and the Native American Tribes rewarding. He was an outstanding photographer. Craig had a flair for capturing amazing beautiful closeups of wildlife, birds (especially eagles), wildflowers, rivers, forests, and mountains. Over time, he managed to preserve a beautiful collection of arrowheads and fossils.

Craig had an easy-going demeanor and unconditional love for others. He was a hardworking dedicated individual and was always generous and ready to support those he loved. Craig Stephen Trinkle was a kind and gentle soul. Although our hearts are heavy, we celebrate Craig’s life and find comfort knowing he is now watching over us. He is at peace in God’s kingdom. A graveside funeral service will be conducted by Reverend Mark Richardson of the First United Methodist Church in Santa Barbara at 3:00 pm on October 1, 2020. Craig’s cremains will be buried in the family plot by the Santa Barbara Cemetery Association, 901 Channel Drive, adjacent to the Pacific Ocean. Online condolences can be sent to www.AshleyValleyFuneralHome.com.

Craig Stephen Trinkle is preceded in death by his father Robert ‘Paul’ Trinkle who passed on June 2, 2001. He is survived by his mother Norma ‘Belle’ (Trinkle) Hoger and stepfather Thomas M. Hoger, sister Christine (Trinkle) Bouman, aunts Katherine Stevens, Betty Augspurger and Barbara (Thomas) Amsberry, uncle William C. Trinkle, nephew Christopher Paul Leslie, cousins Margaret (David) Yarnell, Michael (Kristin) Stevens, Jeff (Julie) Trinkle, Linda Trinkle, Brian Trinkle and other beloved cousins and friends.