Tripadvisor honors Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS

Redwoods reach for the sky at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, which has received an award from Tripadvisor.

SANTA BARBARA — Tripadvisor has named the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden one of its 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winners.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the garden has earned positive reviews on Tripadvisor and has placed among Tripadvisor’s top 10% of attractions worldwide.

The garden is dedicated to celebrating California’s native plants.

“On behalf of our entire team at the Garden, we’re honored to receive this incredible recognition from Tripadvisor ­— and ultimately our visitors, members and community-at-large,” said Dr. Steve Windhager, executive director at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

“As the world faces existential crises from the pandemic to climate and biodiversity threats, the garden remains steadfast in the regenerative power of native plants,” Dr. Windhager said in a news release. “This award further confirms our community’s support, and we couldn’t be more excited about the work we’re doing to create a better future.”

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, congratulated all the winners in a statement.

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety,” she said. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent, delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

For more information, go to tripadvisor.com or sbbg.org.

— Dave Mason