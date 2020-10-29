Trolley of Lights tickets available

SANTA BARBARA — Even during a pandemic, the Santa Barbara Trolley Co. still plans to spread holiday cheer with the 21st-annual Trolley of Lights tour.

But like many other festivities, it comes with modifications.

The tour will only be available as a private charter. So instead of individual riders paying to get on, the whole trolley is booked for $795.

Ticket sales open Friday. Tours are available Dec. 8 through Dec. 21.

Monday-through-Thursday tours depart at 6:15 p.m., and weekend tours depart at 5 and 7 p.m.

The trolley can fit up to 20 people and four children on laps, and the ride lasts about 90 minutes.

Guests must wear masks, and food and beverages are not permitted. If customers don’t follow the guidelines, the driver can terminate the tour.

Once booked, guests can’t switch the date or trolley. If an illness or emergency prompts cancelation, the customer must still pay the $150 driver fee.

If COVID-19 forces the tours to be canceled, customers will receive a full refund.

The trollies are open-air, so riders should be prepared for cold or even rain.

And, above all, they should expect a beautiful ride and view of the lights.

— Annelise Hanshaw