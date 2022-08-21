Troubling parallels with history

In the 1920s, the Nazi party pushed anti-semitic (in America today, white supremacists’) propaganda.

In 1929, the stock market crash not only affected the United States, but the entire world. German citizens fell into financial distress, and millions became unemployed (in America, shutting down our economy and highest inflation on record).

In 1930, violence in Germany intensified (violent crime in America is reaching staggering heights and worsening). Violence was instigated by the Nazis. (In America, it’s instigated today by BLM and Democratic politicians.) Propaganda was spread by Goebbels, Hitler’s No. 1 propagandist. (Today in America, it’s spread by the mainstream media, Democrats and left-wing socialists.)

In 1930, Germany’s chancellor, Henrich Bruning, using Article 48 in the nation’s constitution, gave the government (today in America the FBI, CIA, Department of Justice, Democrats and the president) the power to invoke laws bypassing their parliamentary body. (In America, it’s about bypassing Congress.)

In the early 1930s, the depression still had its choke hold on millions of unemployed Germans struggling to survive. (Today in America, it’s high inflation, high gas prices, high taxes and massive regulations.)

Hitler promised prosperity, and the German people were desperate for help so they put their faith in a man who ultimately killed 75 million human beings. (America today has hundreds of thousands dying from drugs, murders, homelessness and human trafficking because those in charge are failing us miserably.)

Using legal political maneuvering, Hitler gave himself the power to override the German Constitution. (Today it’s our DOJ, CIA, FBI and Democratic Party and whoever is running the White House). Hitler eliminated civil rights and undermined all opposition. (Today, the targets are Jan. 6 marchers, moms and anyone who doesn’t agree with the socialist ruling party of America.)

In 1992 Venezuela was the third richest country in the western hemisphere. But in 2001 it voted for a socialist president. (In 2020, the U.S. held a manipulated election, sneaking in President Joe Biden.)

In Venezuela, the push was on for income equality. (Where have you heard that before?), followed by socialized healthcare, free higher education, banning of guns and anyone who spoke up against the new regime were imprisoned. (Today in the U.S., the targets are Jan. 6 marchers along with comedians, conservatives, more moms and anyone who’s affiliated with former President Donald Trump.)

Venezuela had food shortages. (Today in the U.S., it’s baby food shortage and shipping bottlenecks and Walmart, whose shelves are about a third empty).

Venezuela also tossed out its constitution. (President Biden stated, “The constitution, the Second Amendment was never absolute.”) And in Venezuela, elections were suspended. (In America we no longer verify who’s voting, Democrats harvest ballots, and mail-ins are pushed as the only way Americans should vote with no idea who they are).

In 2019, unarmed citizens (remember Venezuela took the people’s guns away) are massacred by the Venezuelan government. As we all know, Venezuela is a complete mess today, and it didn’t take very long to achieve that goal.

Make no mistake. You can call this line of thinking conspiracy, but it’s when you don’t pay attention, you get slapped alongside the head and knocked silly.

The takeover movement rumbling under our feet is real.

For years, every effort has been made to steal guns from decent American people, and you wonder why such a hard push. It isn’t because the average Joe or soccer mom are the troublemakers. History provides the answer, and the real reason is being exposed.

The Democrats are running out of time. They are pushing anything and everything they can to lock in their power before November, even creating their own “IRSS” organization. The Internal Revenue Service can’t even answer their phones, but 87,000 more agents are going to be hired to wreak havoc on the American people. And now we know one of the reasons why the left is pushing so hard to take our guns away.

When their IRS (or “IRSS”) agents come knocking on our doors demanding we hand over our money, they know they’ll be the only ones who have a firearm. The left and the Democrats have always been quick to label any opposition as Nazis when, in fact, it’s their very own actions that are following the Hitler playbook.

To turn America into something like Venezuela, they’re reducing our economy to rubble and forcing Americans to become even more reliant on the government.

Using the climate change gambit and offering “renewables” as the solution is pure propaganda BS. We’re one big round rock, and by making Americans suffer while other nations continue to foul the air is damn short sided, stupid and unjust.

This fall we may not be able to vote out the worst president and vice president this country has ever endured, but we can strip them from the ability to inflict more harm until they can be replaced.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.