Troubling questions about the left

As an American, I am disgusted, frightened, and angered over what has happened to my country under the Biden administration. The damage done is enormous.

What does the Democrat Party and the left stand for today? Is it addicted to using power and fear mongering to control everyone?

Did they sacrifice our economy, our children, and our freedoms using COVID as an excuse? Are they trying to get rid of our Constitution, our First Amendment rights and our Second Amendment rights? Did they use the media and Big Tech to alter, censor or hide the real news?

And what about our energy sector? Why did they close down our pipelines, but make it possible for Russia to supply the world with oil?

Finally, are President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party (as well as some weak Republicans) in bed with China?

Doesn’t China want to destroy our republic and dominate the world?

Going forward, the 2022 and 2024 elections will be historic and consequential. They will essentially determine whether or not we still have a free, independent republic.

Get informed, America, and vote wisely.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria