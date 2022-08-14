Troubling times

I love bananas! I love banana splits!

Banana republics, not so much.

The term “banana republic” is the most frequently used phrase in every bit of our current national news. We are on the verge of emulating the German treatment of Jews during World War II. If you are a Republican, conservative or Christian, you are in danger, as the Jews were under Hitler. The raid — “a surprise tactic against an enemy” — that we witnessed against former president Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago is a troubling example. The 87,000 additional IRS agents just adds to the equation, and they’re coming after the low-income/small business opposition. While the Clinton family, the Biden family and the Pelosi entourage move ahead without investigation, many innocent people are suffering the consequences of defending their stores and their lives!

Our government’s role has changed from “a country of the people, by the people, and for the people.” Half of our country is becoming the victims of our own government. Our phones, televisions and many other electronic devices are marking much of our behavior.

The FBI, sadly, has become the gestapo. The DOJ is DOA. Our senators and representatives are overpaid with far too many perks and benefits. They and their families, in some instances, abuse travel and investments by their adult children.

The Jan. 6 election protest was much more peaceful than World Series games between the Yankees and Dodgers in the past! People don’t like bad calls, especially in presidential elections.

This administration’s damage will take decades to unravel, if that’s even possible. But as a nation we are responsible for our leadership. It is our own ignorance and greed. Hitler promised a Volkswagen in every driveway. Now, we are being forced to concede for an EV in every driveway.

I pray that we can return to the values we have held historically, as we have worked toward equality. We are no longer the greatest nation in too many ways. Let’s get it back!

Randy Rosness

Solvang