Truckers stand up for rights in Canada (a political mirror of the United States)

“The nine most terrifying words in the English language are “I’m with the government, and I’m here to help.’ ”

— Ronald Reagan, Aug. 12, 1986

That’s true even in Canada!

I mentioned before how my mother and stepfather grew up during World War II in Germany. He was telling me how the people were so brainwashed by Hitler. He was like the Beatles. Kids used to have to sing in school, “Today Germany, Tomorrow the World” (It rhymed in German).

He told me something that sums up what our country has been dealing with for the past number of years. When you tell a lie for the first time, it’s a lie. When you tell a lie the 10th time, it’s still a lie, but when you tell it 10,000 times, it becomes the truth.

Such is the case with the governments’ COVID-19 campaign.

Riots in the streets are peaceful. President Donald Trump colluded with Russia. Moms are terrorists. Jan. 6 was an insurrection. The Mexican border is secure, and the vaccine won’t hurt you. Just shut up and believe it because we told you so.

Who knew it would take Canada to wake up America and the rest of the world? We are more globally connected and more globally united than we thought.

For way too many years, people who have managed to gain power, since time really, forget how they got there and what their purpose was once they did. And when under the influence of pixie dust supremacy, they slip on ear muffs to drown out any opposition.

Let’s review the nitty-gritties of running for office.

First, Americans must work to make a living, put food on the table, send their children to school, pay their taxes, stay healthy and allow time for some fun to balance it all out. Because of that, people barely have time for much else. And as bad things are today with the high cost of gas and inflation, Americans have also taken a major pay cut.

The old Democratic Party battle cry of $15 an hour is mute. You need $20 or more to make up for just how badly President Joe Biden has made things. Americans must rely on the guy or gal they voted in office to have their back. Those who have found this calling to consider themselves to be the one for the job must now perform. Yeah, right.

The original goal to make things better and make sure the mechanizations of society run smoothly and help those that elected them, blows away like dust once in office.

Our political system has lost sight and all rationale for how to govern. No matter what the message., If it doesn’t fit the present administrations agenda, you will be crushed.

Like in Canada when the people expressed their positions, the government doubled up on the earmuffs and added blinders. Overnight, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned a democracy into a dictatorship to destroy the truckers, moms and dads, grandparents, children for merely exercising their rights to voice their concerns. Democrats are loving it and hope to follow Prime Minister Trudeau’s lead here in the U.S. They got a pretty good jump start already.

We’ve lost our 250-year constitutional protections. You can no longer rely on the DOJ, FBI or NSA or local DA. All these organizations have been weaponized to bring down all opposition to the new socialist movement. The old saying you can’t fight city hall has been expanded. Once you are targeted, you are now defenseless to prove otherwise. Why do we continue to allow this to happen? Because we’re not the America we used to be.

All your protections as a citizen are being strategically stripped away because you’ve been labeled with the scarlet letter of domestic terrorist, white supremacist or the most encapsulating, racist. You aren’t doing what we tell you to so you will pay for your insubordination. That politician you voted for lowers their head and turns their back.

I was naively shocked to learn how Canada’s media and Prime Minister Trudeau are carbon copies of our own CNN, President Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom and all the other Democratic politicians. The reporters from the north mimic our own leftist agenda and spew the same propaganda. And of course, everyone is a racist. Who knew driving a truck and exercising your right to voice your opposition to radically imposed government restrictions was racist? Well, of course it is.

Texas has what it calls Operation Lone Star. Illegal trespassing cases are being prosecuted for breaking our laws on our wide open, out of control, drug running, gun running, human trafficking southern border — and of course, you guessed it, the operation is called racist. Politicians who were elected by naïve voters who assumed they had someone to count on, are in fact being put in danger. Traitorous politicians are running cover for the populace of other countries while giving the finger to those who put them in office.

Under the present administration, a very exclusive segment of the population is treated with respect. What’s happened in Canada is like looking at a political mirror. We’re going to squelch your voice by imposing anything and everything we can, legal or not. You need to be tamped down, shut up and never be allowed to rise up again. We’re going to win and you’re going to pay for it.

The notion you can hold peaceful protests only applies to “woke” philosophy. I commend the truckers in Canada for standing up. Meanwhile, President Biden embraces Canada’s socialist takeover, but his handlers won’t shut down the southern border. If politicians don’t have our backs and protect their constituents, then we must do it ourselves.

Go, truckers.

