Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

Former president Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate convened for a weekend session Saturday to deliver the verdict, as National Guard troops continued to stand their posts outside the iconic building.

The verdict vote was 57-43, which included seven Republicans and all Democrats voting to convict Mr. Trump, well short of the two-third threshold required.

Voting to find Mr. Trump guilty were GOP Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who voted to acquit Mr. Trump, condemned the former president as “practically and morally responsible” for the insurrection. Mr. Trump could not be convicted because he was out of office, Mr. McConnell contended, according to the Associated Press.

The House impeached Mr. Trump on the sole charge of incitement of insurrection one week after the riot, the most bipartisan vote of a presidential impeachment.

The delay Saturday came as senators wanted to hear evidence about Mr. Trump’s actions during the riot, after prosecutors said he did nothing to stop it, according to the AP.

