Trump admires Putin

I couldn’t agree more with Robert Eringer’s assessment of Vladimir Putin in last Sunday’s News-Press (“Invading Ukraine Would Ultimately Spell the End for Putin the Terrible”). Mr. Putin is a vicious “psychopath” and a “megalomaniac autocrat.”

He had one admirer among the leaders of western democracies who seemed to actually idolize him as some type of ego-ideal with whom to identify.

That’s right, our very own Donald Trump. Everyone in this country should thank the 80 million-plus Democrats who voted Comrade Trump out of office and replaced him with someone who sees Mr. Putin for the villain and enemy of democracy that he really is.

Russ Cross

Solvang