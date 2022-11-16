Trump announces he’s running for president

COURTESY PHOTO

Donald Trump

Donald Trump announced before a crowd of supporters Tuesday night that he is seeking a return to the White House.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Mr. Trump said at a rally at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. It streamed live on YouTube.

“I am running because I believe the world has not seen the true glory of what this nation can be. We have not reached that pinnacle,” Mr. Trump said.

“But first, we have to get out of this ditch,” he said, referring to the Biden administration and criticism of it for problems such as high inflation and an unsecured southern border.

The former president began his address by touting the Republican Party’s success, even if the red wave wasn’t as great as the party had hoped, in the Nov. 8 general election. He then went into his reasons for seeking the GOP presidential nomination, which possibly could pit him against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to take on President Joe Biden in a re-match in 2024.

“Our country is in a horrible state. We are in grave trouble,” Mr. Trump told supporters. “This is not a task for a politician or a conventional candidate. This is a movement for tens of millions of proud people working across the land, from all walks of life — Hispanics, Americans, young and old, blacks and whites. This is a party that has become much bigger.”

He went on to say, “This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign.”

“The only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we’re up against is you, the American people,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re going to bring people together.”

Mr. Trump cited his administration’s success on improving trade, securing the southern border, preventing terrorism, reaching the Abraham Accords and building a strong economy through cutting taxes and regulations.

He responded to criticism that the Republican Party should have done better in the midterm election.

“The citizens of this country have not fully realized the total pain our nation is in,” Mr. Trump said. “They will soon. I have no doubt by 2024 that it will sadly be worse, that they will see more clearly what is happening to our country. And the voting will be much different.”

As of Tuesday night, the control of the House remained undecided but leaned in the direction of the Republicans, with 217 seats. A majority requires 218.

The latest estimate at press time said the Democrats had secured 207 seats.

Referring to the GOP lead, Mr. Trump said, “(Speaker) Nancy Pelosi has been fired.”

If elected, Mr. Trump would be the second president in U.S. history to serve two non-consecutive terms. The only president with that distinction at this point is Grover Cleveland, a Democrat.

email: dmason@newspress.com