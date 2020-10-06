Trump back in White House

President Donald Trump returned to the White House Monday after his release from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Mr. Trump, who, along with first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, landed on the White House lawn on Marine One.

He wore a mask as he climbed the South Portico steps, where he removed the mask and said, “I feel good” and gave two thumbs up to the departing helicopter before entering the White House.

Earlier Monday, President Trump’s physician, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said the president remains contagious and will not be completely “out of the woods” for another week. But Cdr. Conley said President Trump met or exceeded Walter Reed’s standards for discharge.

Also on Monday, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced he tested negative for COVID-19 despite being exposed to someone who tested positive.

“No one is immune to contracting coronavirus, and Congress is certainly no exception,” Rep. Carbajal said. “Despite taking every precaution — including wearing a mask, social distancing and hand-washing — I have learned I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately got tested, which thankfully came back negative and I will continue to consult with my doctor.

“Given that symptoms may still appear up to two weeks after exposure to the virus, the House attending physician directed me to stay in Washington, D.C., and quarantine for 14 days to self-monitor for symptoms,” he said. “Accordingly, I will be carrying out my responsibilities virtually in order to protect the health and safety of others.”

— Dave Mason