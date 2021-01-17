Trump deserves our support

We must continue to support President Donald Trump now as we have for the past four years.

He has every right to encourage his supporters to rally peacefully before Congress to support and promote important Republican issues now.

When the president was at Walter Reed Army Medical Center to treat his case of COVID-19, his supporters rallied peacefully for three days while he was being treated. In the past four years, millions of American patriots all over the U.S. have rallied for President Trump on local street corners, on boats, on cars, on trucks, on motorcycles and at the airports where the president arrived in Air Force One.

None of these rallies were anything but peaceful and well run as were the Tea Party rallies before them.

At times, we were challenged by rogue agitators, but we always maintained our calm.

In the past year we have seen local peaceful rallies and demonstrations for various causes, turned into riots by imported and paid agitators to impose chaos on all aspects of the scenes, and cause millions of dollars of damage to property and loss of lives.

This is just what happened in Washington, D.C.

We citizens are peaceful and respectful. But our rally was usurped by these paid rogue infiltrators who formed a chaotic scene, and the media and Democrats tried to blame it all on President Trump. This is not his doing.

The president is a true American patriot and has done more in four years to improve the lives of the average American citizens and to stabilize the foreign world than any president before him. He is the political “Einstein” of the business and financial world.

He deserves our support and praise and not mean actions by the Congress for something he did not inspire or had any control over. Even the Capitol Police were surprised.

But to all of our detriments, the seldom seen and uninformed American voters have elected a political “Humpty Dumpty” and animal of the deep swamp in Washington, the very senior 78-year-old Joe Biden with growing dementia.

Who will save us now?

Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc