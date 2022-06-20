Trump-endorsed candidates claim GOP wins in Nevada primary

By COLE LAUTERBACH

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Nevada Republicans who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement fared well Tuesday in the state’s primary election.

Total turnout in the Silver State’s primary remained anemic as of Wednesday morning, with the secretary of state’s office reporting 18% in total turnout. The 2020 primary election saw a 30% total turnout.

Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt prevailed over political newcomer Sam Brown in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

Mr. Laxalt was endorsed by Trump and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He benefits from a household name in Nevada. His grandfather is former Governor and U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt. His father is former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici of New Mexico, who died in 2017.

Mr. Laxalt will face incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, a high-profile target for the GOP in their hopes to take the Senate in November.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak will face Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in November after the Republican lawman handily defeated Joey Gilbert and 13 other candidates. Sheriff Lombardo is another Nevada candidate favored by Mr. Trump.

Former state lawmaker Jim Marchant easily prevailed over Jesse Haw and Richard Scotti in the Republican primary for secretary of state. Mr. Marchant has refuted the 2020 general election results and campaigned on election integrity. He received Mr. Trump’s endorsement.

Mr. Marchant will face Democrat Francisco Aguilar, who ran uncontested.

In the state’s competitive 1st Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Dina Titus will face Mark Robertson after he won the GOP primary Tuesday.