Trump faced challenges

Hi, James Buckley:

Great article this week (“What do they have against President Trump?” News-Press, June 27). Man, you really do your research! I’m impressed!

President Donald Trump allowed himself to become the object of scorn, often through ill-considered Tweets. It was a strength and a weakness like Samson’s hair.

His election, 2016, strategy worked, but it made him some Republican enemies. The Bushes are an establishment disease.

President Trump and President Ronald Reagan have a lot in common. Ronald Reagan was able to charm the socks off a snake. As much as the media hated him, he was a more difficult target.

The very real deep state and obsession of Democrats, and a thoroughly corrupt, hate-filled media operating in lockstep contributed to poor public perception. The one word that stands out is, “Resist.” It was a bumper sticker.

President Trump faced unprecedented resistance on all fronts. For example, the president, according to Democrats, thought white supremacists were good people. The Democrats would do or say anything to hurt him and get rid of him. He was harassed his entire presidency.

If he returns to office, he needs to have his tweets looked at before they are sent out, and he needs to develop a better defense against media lies and hatred. He also needs to do a better job selecting a staff.

Unfortunately, all the good things he did never received the praise they deserved. That was part of the resistance, a truly unholy alliance. It is a miracle he managed to stand up against the resistance as long as he did.

Finally, leaks. Leaks need to be contained. It is a tool of deep state bureaucrats.

Nathan Post

Santa Barbara