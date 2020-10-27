Trump has done a lot

President Donald Trump has:

— Returned more than 20 American hostages held in foreign countries.

— Reformed the Veterans Administration giving veterans quality medical care.

— Rebuilt the depleted military.

— Destroyed ISIS and its caliphate in the Middle East.

— Created the greatest economy in American history, with the lowest unemployment rate ever for women, Hispanics, blacks and Asians.

— Reduced food stamp rolls by 7 million.

— Renegotiated NAFTA to America’s benefit.

— Enacted the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

— Improved NATO by convincing other countries to increase funding.

— Relocated our embassy to Jerusalem, its rightful location.

— Brokered the Israel/UAE peace treaty and Israel/Bahrain peace treaty.

— Earned three Nobel Peace Prize nominations.

— Removed the U.S. from the flawed Paris climate accord.

— Created energy independence and the world’s foremost energy producer.

— Increased American exports to the European Union.

— Renegotiated the China trade agreement to America’s benefit.

— Enacted the greatest tax cuts in history for American citizens.

— Enacted the “Right to Try” bill for terminal patients.

— Reversed the outsourcing of American manufacturing jobs.

— Been the greatest supporter of the pro-life movement.

— Built almost 400 miles of the Mexican Border Wall.

— Created Opportunity Zones in Black neighborhoods.

— Enacted early travel ban on China to stem virus intrusion and Europe also.

— Sent hospital ship to New York and installed hospital in Javitz Center for virus patients.

— Had corporations manufacture ventilators; no one went without. Started the “warp speed“ project for virus vaccines and therapeutics.

— Cut prescription drug costs.

— Guaranteed to cover all preexisting health conditions.

— Added three conservative Supreme Court justices.

And more to come!

V.L. Filippello

Goleta