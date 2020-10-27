Trump has done a lot

President Donald Trump has:
— Returned more than 20 American hostages held in foreign countries.
— Reformed the Veterans Administration giving veterans quality medical care.
— Rebuilt the depleted military.
— Destroyed ISIS and its caliphate in the Middle East.
— Created the greatest economy in American history, with the lowest unemployment rate ever for women, Hispanics, blacks and Asians.
— Reduced food stamp rolls by 7 million.
— Renegotiated NAFTA to America’s benefit.
— Enacted the Criminal Justice Reform Act.
— Improved NATO by convincing other countries to increase funding.
— Relocated our embassy to Jerusalem, its rightful location.
— Brokered the Israel/UAE peace treaty and Israel/Bahrain peace treaty.
— Earned three Nobel Peace Prize nominations.
— Removed the U.S. from the flawed Paris climate accord.
— Created energy independence and the world’s foremost energy producer.
— Increased American exports to the European Union.
— Renegotiated the China trade agreement to America’s benefit.
— Enacted the greatest tax cuts in history for American citizens.
— Enacted the “Right to Try” bill for terminal patients.
— Reversed the outsourcing of American manufacturing jobs.
— Been the greatest supporter of the pro-life movement.
— Built almost 400 miles of the Mexican Border Wall.
— Created Opportunity Zones in Black neighborhoods.
— Enacted early travel ban on China to stem virus intrusion and Europe also.
— Sent hospital ship to New York and installed hospital in Javitz Center for virus patients.
— Had corporations manufacture ventilators; no one went without. Started the “warp speed“ project for virus vaccines and therapeutics.
— Cut prescription drug costs.
— Guaranteed to cover all preexisting health conditions.
— Added three conservative Supreme Court justices.
And more to come!
V.L. Filippello
Goleta