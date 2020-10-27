Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Trump has done a lot
Opinions-LettersVoices

Trump has done a lot

by Santa Barbara News-Press Letters 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

President Donald Trump has:

— Returned more than 20 American hostages held in foreign countries. 

— Reformed the Veterans Administration giving veterans quality medical care.

— Rebuilt the depleted military.

— Destroyed ISIS and its caliphate in the Middle East. 

— Created the greatest economy in American history, with the lowest unemployment rate ever for women, Hispanics, blacks and Asians.

— Reduced food stamp rolls by 7 million. 

— Renegotiated NAFTA to America’s benefit. 

— Enacted the Criminal Justice Reform Act. 

— Improved NATO by convincing other countries to increase funding.

— Relocated our embassy to Jerusalem, its rightful location.

— Brokered the Israel/UAE peace treaty and Israel/Bahrain peace treaty.

— Earned three Nobel Peace Prize nominations. 

— Removed the U.S. from the flawed Paris climate accord.

— Created energy independence and the world’s foremost energy producer. 

—  Increased American exports to the European Union.

—  Renegotiated the China trade agreement to America’s benefit.

—  Enacted the greatest tax cuts in history for American citizens.

—  Enacted the “Right to Try” bill for terminal patients.

—  Reversed the outsourcing of American manufacturing jobs. 

—  Been the greatest supporter of the pro-life movement.

— Built almost 400 miles of the Mexican Border Wall.

— Created Opportunity Zones in Black neighborhoods.

— Enacted early travel ban on China to stem virus intrusion and Europe also.

— Sent hospital ship to New York and installed hospital in Javitz Center for virus patients. 

— Had corporations manufacture ventilators; no one went without. Started the “warp speed“ project for virus vaccines and therapeutics. 

— Cut prescription drug costs. 

— Guaranteed to cover all preexisting health conditions. 

— Added three conservative Supreme Court justices.

And more to come!

V.L. Filippello

Goleta

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More