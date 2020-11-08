Trump has helped America

Thank you for having the courage in the News-Press’ endorsements to go against the grain and anti-Trump hysteria of the mainstream media and understand what was at stake for our nation in this election.

Though President Trump certainly has many character flaws and is not a politician, he has done many positive things for our nation. Most importantly, he has recognized the dangerous and growing threat that China poses to our nation unlike his predecessors.

He has also stood for law and order supported our law enforcement agencies whereas the Democrats shamefully have supported (if not openly, at least covertly) the horrific anarchic mob violence that has harmed many of our innocent citizens and our cities.

Any “leader” who supports illegal violence in our country is a traitor, period. Similarly, in the case of Joe Biden, anyone who accepts “pay-to-play” bribes from a foreign entity threatens our national security and should be automatically disqualified from being a presidential candidate and needs to be prosecuted.

This nation was founded as a constitutional republic. We cannot allow it to be turned into a Third World socialist banana republic. Though, like any other nation, we have many problems, we don’t need a revolution to solve them. Donald Trump has made progress in solving them despite all of the efforts by Democrat “leaders” to thwart him.

In our elections, vote to defend our nation and our way of life.

Dr. Michael Pravica

Henderson, Nev.