Trump impeached for second time

Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

The House voted 232 to 197. Ten Republicans joined the Democrats in voting to impeach President Trump.

The impeachment was extraordinarily swift by historical standards. The House skipped the usual hearings and witnesses and completed the process in a few days.

Democrats and some Republicans say President Trump incited a mob’s Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol when he spoke to them during a rally near the White House before the attack.

“America was attacked, and we must respond even when the cause of this violence resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.,” House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said on the House floor before he voted for impeachment. “Every moment that Donald Trump is in the White House, our nation, our freedom, is in danger.”

Most Republicans opposed the impeachment. They noted the fast process denied the president due process and would only further tear apart a divided nation.

