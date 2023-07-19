Trump says DOJ is opening criminal probe into him over Jan. 6

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social Tuesday that Special Counsel Jack Smith informed him he is the target of a criminal probe related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

This update, which has not yet been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Justice, is the latest in a series of legal challenges for the former president. Mr. Trump released a lengthy statement on his social media site of choice laying out what he says was told to him.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Smith has already filed nearly 40 charges against Mr. Trump related to his handling and retention of classified documents at his Florida residence.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers and federal prosecutors are currently wrangling over when the classified documents trial should take place, with Mr. Trump’s team working to push the case past the 2024 election.

The former president went on to call out what he calls a double standard of justice, pointing to the lack of indictment for President Joe Biden, who also admitted mishandling classified documents, although he returned the documents and fully complied with the investigation. President Biden also faces unsubstantiated allegations about his role in a family “bribery scheme.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close,” Mr. Trump said. “They illegally spied on my Campaign, attacked me with a totally Fake ‘Dossier’ that was funded by Hillary Clinton’s Campaign and the DNC, Impeached me twice (I won!), they failed on the Mueller Witch Hunt (No Collusion!), they failed on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents fraud, the FBI/Twitter files, the DOJ/Facebook censorship, and every other scam imaginable.”