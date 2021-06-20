Trump succeeded with vaccines

Henry Schulte

Short memory or selective memory? Basically, they’re the same thing.

Last year the Democrats used the virus very effectively to bring down President Donald Trump — along with massive election manipulation. But those stories are history now, sort of.

President Trump proudly told us all year (2020) about Operation Warp Speed. However the left, the media and the Democrats hammered him every time he said a vaccine was on the horizon.

Our mind-numbing Vice President Kamala Harris said flatly, “that she would not take Trump’s word on the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Last September, then candidate Joe Biden said on ABC News, “My guess is (Mr. Trump) is going to announce a vaccine; he’s going to say it’s going to be available around Election Day. He’s going to hype it … but look what every major scientist outside his political appointees have been saying about what he’s been doing so far with regard to health.”

Our own silver-spooned California governor, Gavin Newsom, named “a group of nationally acclaimed California physician scientists with expertise in immunization and public health to the state’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup that will independently review the safety and efficacy of any vaccine that receives FDA approval for distribution,” according to the Office of the Governor on Oct. 19.

Right up to the election, the Democrats and their media cheerleaders blamed President Trump personally for all the COVID deaths and still poo pooed any idea of a vaccine that Mr. Trump was involved in.

Of course, Mr. Trump had nothing to do with creating the vaccine, but he had everything to do with pushing hard for it and planning way ahead of the rest of the world, ordering as many doses as he could.

If it weren’t for President Trump, we likely may not have had the vaccine as quickly as we did nor the ability to have administered as many doses as quickly either. I haven’t heard anyone say thank you.

So what changed? When Joe Biden became president, the vaccine suddenly became the golden liquid, and the Democrats were the first to line up and reap their ill-gotten gain.

They had already forgotten that only a few months earlier they were obstinate that it was never going to happen, and if it did, they wouldn’t take it. And then everything did an 180.

As California finally joined the rest of the country and King Newsom decrees the masks can come off, why the continued non-stop, insane drive to get vaccinated?

Gov. Newsom is giving away trips, cash, anything and everything that doesn’t belong to him to bribe people to get the shot, all the while hoping the voters will forget about the recall.

Gov. Newsom couldn’t give a damn whether you get a shot or not. He ruined this state and still acts like an arrogant you-know-what as if everything is just fine now. He’s only on a self-preservation tour over how badly he handled California.

If say over half the state is vaccinated and the other portion are making their personal decision to hold off, what do the vaccinated people care? Why do politicians care? If the vaccine is that good, then dance in the street and go see a movie because even if you’re sitting next to someone who hasn’t gotten the shot, you’re going to be just fine.

And if places like Disneyland are sort of, kind of, saying “You have to be vaccinated, but we’re not really going to have you show proof,” because legally no one can make that demand, then all this vaccine, mask stuff is purely a charade.

Of course, it’s also a way for businesses to try and protect their rear ends from lawsuits that are surely coming. Because one thing some Americans are known for is finding ways to make money without working for it.

With California finally becoming normal again after all the draconian and senseless rules that were imposed on us, let’s rejoice.

There won’t be any more finger pointing, or people making a six-foot swing around you, or getting a stink eye because your mask didn’t cover your nose.

We are free again — sort of.

Maybe the vaccine push will die down if the virus continues to behave itself.

And maybe someday we can look back and ask ourselves, “How did we all allow politicians to control our lives so ruthlessly?”

We acted like obedient children. Millions of us allowed one person, one elected official, one mentally challenged individual to make us run around like programmed robots and even turn on one another. And it happened all over the country.

But now that the virus is tempering, so is their power and, maybe it’s the people in the end who will get the last laugh. Karma.

The author lives in Solvang.