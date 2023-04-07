Trumpeter, guitarist, drummer to perform at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

Paul Merkelo has been the principal trumpeter with Orchestre symphonique de Montréal since 1995.

SANTA BARBARA — Trumpeter Paul Merkelo, guitarist and composer Chris Fossek, and drummer Nate Keezer will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

Mr. Fossek has performed as a soloist and in ensembles at such venues as the Olympic Stadium of Rome and the RedCat Theater at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. In Santa Barbara, he has played at The Granada and the Lobero Theatre.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

The concert is for all ages.

— Dave Mason