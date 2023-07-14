Trumpeter to perform at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

Nate Birkey, a founding member of Spencer the Gardener, will perform July 24 at SOhO.

SANTA BARBARA — Trumpeter Nate Birkey will return July 24 to SOhO Restaurant and Music Club,

Mr. Birkey, a longtime Santa Barbara resident who’s now based in New York City, will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

He will be joined by saxophonist Tom Buckner, Los Angeles pianist Jamieson Trotter, bassist Jim Connolly and L.A. drummer Peter Buck.

Mr. Birkey was a founder of the longtime Santa Barbara band Spencer the Gardener and plays with the group whenever he’s in Santa Barbara.

And Mr. Birkey has recorded 10 albums for Household Ink Records, a Santa Barbara label.

Tickets cost $15. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

— Dave Mason