Trump’s impeachment trial brought into question

In the second impeachment trial, Mr. Trump’s lead lawyer barely concealed his client’s racism, sexism and anti-Semitism. He directed special vitriol toward Vice President Kamala Harris and House Manager Jamie Raskin.

Attorney Michael van der Veen endlessly repeated visual images of Mrs. Harris, essentially depicting a woman gone rogue, and portrayed U.S. Rep. Raskin, a Jewish man, as morally and professionally bankrupt.

The defense played Mr. Trump’s video image of Vice President Harris encouraging partisans to “fight” many more times than images of others.

The former president’s counsel accused Rep. Raskin of being a liar, engaging in “impeachment lust,” being “intellectually dishonest” and arguing like “a first-year law student.” Counsel denigrated him as a criminal who “manufactured and doctored evidence,” and engaged in “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Kimball Shinkoskey

Former Goleta resident

Editor’s note: The writer now lives in Woods Cross, Utah.