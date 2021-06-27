Trump’s personality overshadowed his achievements

Former President Donald Trump

Last Sunday columnist James Buckley (“What did they have against Donald Trump?,” News-Press) wondered why so many people really, really disliked President Trump.

I think part of it is how we were raised back in the middle of the last century.

Those of us who grew up in the post-war years were subject to hero worship. Men like Lou Gehrig and the soldiers who survived Omaha Beach during World War II were quiet and modest, and we heard phrases like “we were just doing our job.” America usually rooted for the underdog, and honored Mom and apple pie.

President Trump did, indeed, do some wonderful things for our country. Operation Warp Speed comes to mind. But he was a loud, immodest bully who disrespected women.

Now maybe my generation is too sensitive to handle that, but his manner when compared to President Bush or President Reagan was off-putting and not the face of America we wished for the world to see.

John Gainor

Santa Barbara