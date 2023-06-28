Trump’s valet arraignment delayed, DOJ asks to push back Trump trial

WHITE HOUSE PHOTO

Donald Trump

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — The arraignment for the valet to former President Donald Trump was delayed Tuesday.

Walt Nauta, Trump’s valet who is accused of moving boxes of classified information for the president and misleading the FBI, has been indicted but had his arraignment pushed back after a slew of flight cancellations and delays in Florida kept Mr. Nauta from making it to his court date.

Mr. Nauta also reportedly does not yet have a lawyer who can represent him in Florida. The scheduled arraignment was delayed until July 6.

The case is directly connected to Mr. Trump’s indictment, where he faces 37 counts for his handling of classified documents and alleged refusal to give back those documents after leaving the White House.

Mr. Trump’s trial is set to begin in August, but the Department of Justice’s legal team for Special Counsel Jack Smith has requested the judge move that date back until December of this year. Trump and his legal team could push to move the date back even further.

