Truth beginning to come out

Once upon a time, there was an emperor, raised with all his wishes met and who always won a prize, even if he didn’t place first. He imagined he had accomplished many wonderful things and admired his reflection with each new outfit.

One day a new tailor brought an amazing new gown, so beautiful it was translucent, and when the emperor put it on, the tailor said, “Your majesty, you look magnificent.”

So the emperor decided to stroll into the village, showing off his new robe. Oh my, all the people were amazed at thIs beautiful new fashion, and as they applauded, he held his head high with pride.

Suddenly a small boy said, “But he has no clothes on.”

The bubble burst and finally everyone could admit what they saw with their own eyes.

We are now living in a time when the truth is beginning to come out.

As hard as the courtiers and publicists try, it is getting more difficult to keep hiding what has really happened and where we are heading.

Some very brave men and women have been investigating and now are revealing what they have learned. Fortunately for us, this newspaper prints editorials by some of those wise and learned men and women, helping to open our eyes.

The good citizens of our beloved country are not willing to let it be taken down, and we are eager to learn the truth. Attributed to Voltaire, “It is dangerous to be right in matters on which the established authorities are wrong.”

Suggested reading: “A Plague Upon Our House” by Scott Atlas, “The Real Dr. Fauci” by Robert Kennedy Jr., “Red Handed” by Peter Schweitzer, “Abolition of Sex” by Tara Danski.

Gretchen Kieding

Solvang