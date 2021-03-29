Journalist to discuss lies and reality in online talk

Whether it’s Russion trolls planting fake narratives, conspiracy theorists colluding against a perceived enemy or well-meaning citizens sharing misleading memes, the current deluge of information has made it all too easy to disseminate fiction and falsehoods that can topple businesses, spread pandemics and even undermine democracy.

Starshine Roshell, veteran journalist and educator, will explore the topic in her talk, “Truth Decay: The Battle to Prevent Lies and Misinformation from Overwhelming Reality,” at 5:30 p.m. April 7.

Ms. Roshell is a member of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communication, which is offering the Zoom presentation. The cost is free for AWC-SB members and $10 for nonmembers.

Two members of the organization, Barbara Ben-Horin and Luz Reyes-Martin, will be honored at the 2020 (21) Women of Achievement Awards presented by Women Connect4Good, a free online event starting at noon April 30.

Ms. Ben-Horin is the former CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, and Ms. Reyes-Martin is executive director of public affairs and communications at Santa Barbara City College.

FYI For more information about the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communication, visit awcsb.org.

