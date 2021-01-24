Home LocalVoicesOpinions-Letters Trying to save democracy?
Trying to save democracy?

What an interesting take Andy Caldwell has on the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol. 

He makes the case that these people were there to save democracy, not attack it. 

Too bad he omitted his on-the-scene sources for that opinion: the guy carrying the Confederate battle flag, the guy with the Camp Auschwitz T-shirt, the “hang Mike Pence” shouters, and let’s not forget the fellow with handfuls of plastic cufflinks. 

Thank goodness these “patriots” were there or things might’ve gotten a bit out of control.

Bob Smagula 

Santa Barbara

