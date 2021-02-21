TSA looking for screening officers

The Transportation Security Administration is launching recruitment efforts nationwide to fill more than 6,000 Transportation Security Officer full and part time positions by summer 2021.

Locally, TSA is hiring at airports in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria.

Based on the anticipated seasonal travel trends in the months ahead and the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public, TSA has launched national efforts to recruit new employees in support of screening operations at approximately 430 airports nationwide.

Targeted recruitment, virtual job fairs and opportunities in dozens of cities have already been announced for individuals seeking part and full time opportunities.

“TSOs are a critical first line defense in securing our nation’s commercial air transportation system,” said Melanie Harvey, acting executive assistant administrator for TSA’s security operations. “Each day, our officers screen hundreds of thousands of airline travelers ensuring they arrive at their destinations safely. We expect to screen a higher number of travelers regularly by the summer months and will need additional officers to support our critical mission.”

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full and part time employees and a generous retirement plan. TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities. Starting pay is $18.85 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months.

TSA seeks those who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems.

To view open positions locally, visit TSA.gov/TSO and enter the name of the city.

