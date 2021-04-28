TSA recruiting security screening officers at airport

SANTA BARBARA — The Transportation Security Administration is hiring transportation security officers to work at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport.

There are 20 positions currently available, with a starting salary of $18.85 per hour. As an incentive, TSA will pay newly hired TSOs at the airport $500 upon starting with the agency, and $500 after one year of service. To qualify for the incentive, the employee must come onboard with TSA between now and Sept. 30.

TSA has accelerated its hiring effort both locally and nationally based on anticipated seasonal travel trends, as well as the COVID-19 vaccination distribution. TSOs are federal employees, and are eligible for benefits such as paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans and a retirement plan.

To view open positions locally and to apply, visit jobs.tsa.gov.

— Mitchell White