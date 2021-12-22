TUCKER, Philip “Tommy”

of Santa Barbara, California

Philip “Tommy” Edward Tucker, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away peacefully at The Friendship House in Solvang, California with his granddaughter Kimberly at his side on November 3, 2021.

Tommy was born in Worthing, England on July 28, 1921. He was the fourth of nine children to Harold and Alice Tucker. His father was an Artilleryman in World War I and Tommy followed in his father’s footsteps when he joined the English Army in 1939 as an A.A. Gunner. He served in World War II and the Korean War. While serving in Europe he met the love of his life, Giacomina “Mina” Ellero, in Trieste, Italy. They married in September of 1946 and their son, Alan, was born in 1948 and their daughter, Marina, was born in 1952. Tommy moved his young family to America in 1959, sponsored by Dr. Jack Green & Nerina Ellero Green, with the promise of opportunity and never looked back. They settled in Santa Barbara, where he worked in the grocery industry in Sales at Jordano’s and then for Smith’s Food King /Lucky’s grocery store until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mina, in 1988. With so much life still to live, he married a friend (Judy Clark) from their dance club at the Elks Lodge who had recently lost her husband. They remained married until 2009, when she passed away at the age of 95. He remarried again in 2012 to Antoinette “Toni” Yeagle, who he was married to until he passed away.

He tragically lost both his amazing children; his daughter Marina Gudgeon in April of 2003, and his son Dr. Alan Tucker in January of 2004. The losses were very hard on him, but he was resilient, and took on what life presented to him, always with his amazing smile. His daughter-in-law Melissa, his four grandchildren (Scott Tucker, Tina Knauss, Kristin Tuckerflores and Kim Andrade, who called him “Jumpa”), and six great-grandchildren (Aislinn Tucker, Lilly Tucker, Marina Andrade, Ashley Knauss, Hailey Knauss and Max Andrade) meant the world to him. Eight of his siblings preceded him in death, one sister, Sonia Gregory, remains in England. Tommy has many beloved nieces and nephews throughout Australia and England who all adored him. His family visited and celebrated him every chance they had. Everyone loved Tommy. He loved to travel and made several trips to visit family in Australia and England. This past July, we celebrated his 100th birthday in Solvang with family.

What was Tommy’s secret to a long life? Enjoy each moment, stay young at heart and don’t stress! Watch soccer any chance you get. Drink one (or two) scotch and water each day at 4pm. Vegetables are overrated Ð stick with good Italian food and Fish & Chips. Host parties, play darts. Don’t drink water: “Water is for washing!” Enjoy a little bit of Cadbury’s chocolate every day. Be social, spend time with friends at the Elk’s Lodge. And… DANCE! Every chance you get, play some big band music, grab your partner and dance.

In lieu of flowers please consider supporting the Friendship House, 880 Friendship Lane, Solvang, California 93463 |

+1-805-688-8748 | www.solvangfriendshiphouse.com.