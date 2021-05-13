Tuggle named SM fire chief

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA MARIA — Todd Tuggle has been named the next fire chief for the Santa Maria City Fire Department.

City Manager Jason Stilwell announced Chief Tuggle’s appointment Wednesday. He assumed the new role last weekend. An official badge pinning ceremony is scheduled for the May 18 Santa Maria City Council meeting, according to a city news release.

Chief Tuggle began his career with the city on Feb. 3, 2020, as deputy fire chief. He was named interim fire chief in December 2020 following the retirement of former Fire Chief Leonard Champion. Chief Tuggle served 17 years with the city of Fresno Fire Department, culminating as a battalion chief. He graduated from Cal Poly in 1996 and earned his master of arts in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2016.

The Santa Maria City Fire Department operates five fire stations to serve the city, as well as a sixth fire station dedicated to the Santa Maria Public Airport. In total, the department responds to about 10,000 calls for service each year.

— Mitchell White