TUPPER, Harriette Elizabeth

Born March 27, 1921, in Goodman, Wisconsin, to Caton and Eleanor Mount; died Sept. 17, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California.

Harriette grew up in small towns in WI, where her father worked for the railroad. The family moved to Crandon, WI in her sophomore year of high school. After graduation, Harriette moved to Milwaukee to sing with “big bands.” During World War ll, she worked at the Allis Chalmers plant, assembling superchargers for military use. She returned to Crandon, and in 1950 she married her sweetheart Lawrence after he returned from his service as a Marine. In 1956, with three small children, they moved to Garden Grove, CA, where they settled to raise their family, which eventually totaled six children. In 1971, the family moved to Santa Barbara, CA.

Mom was devoted to God, to our dad Lawrence, and to her family. She loved her Catholic faith, the Rosary, helping others, and all animals. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and our home was a welcoming place to all. She usually attended daily Mass at Holy Cross Church. She was an Altar Society member, and she enjoyed helping behind the scenes when anything needed to be done. For many years, our parents hosted a weekly prayer group and Rosary prayer group, fed the homeless, and visited convalescent and rehab hospitals.

Mom was the best wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved the spouses of her children and grandchildren as her own. She will be remembered always for her kindness, gentleness, and strong faith. She is survived by her children Theresa (Fred), Pat (Diane), Bernadette (Gerry), Madelon (Greg), Mary (Tom), daughter-in-law Janie, seventeen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, her only sibling, Kay, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence in 2011, her son Mike in 2012, and her former daughter-in-law Cyndi, also

in 2012.

A Rosary will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. It will be followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., and a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery.