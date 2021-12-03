Home Local Turbine tower sections delivered
Turbine tower sections delivered

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Trucks transporting a pair of tower sections for a wind turbine pause Thursday on San Miguelito Canyon Road in Lompoc. The Strauss Energy Wind Project is building a wind farm southwest of the city. The company is continuing its efforts, which began in late August, to transport oversized loads through the city.
