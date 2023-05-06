Turbo Tax checks are in the mail for 400,000 Californians

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Low- and middle-income taxpayers who were charged by Turbo Tax to file federal returns in fiscal years 2016, 2017 and 2018, can expect to receive approximately $30 in the mail. This is because Intuit, the parent company of the tax-filing service, has agreed to a $141 million settlement to resolve allegations that they steered customers away from the IRS Free File Program to their paid service.

“When huge companies like Intuit take advantage of federal programs to deceive consumers into paying for something they are entitled to get for free, they do so on the backs of hardworking Californians,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated.

A coalition of 51 attorneys general including California’s Mr. Bonta, the Los Angeles City Attorney, and the Santa Clara County Counsel, announced the multimillion dollar settlement in May 2022. Tax filers from several states will receive compensation.

Eligible consumers who paid for their federal filings during the named years will be notified through email by Rust Consulting, the settlement fund administrator and will automatically receive a check in the mail. The amount each filer gets is based on the number of years for which they qualify.

In California alone, more than 400,000 Turbo Tax customers were directed toward a paid service for their returns while they were eligible for a free tax filing program, resulting in a settlement amount of $12.2 million.

Mr. Bonta noted, “This month, hundreds of thousands of Californians will begin receiving rightful restitution for Intuit’s wrongdoings.”

In 2020 only 3% of consumers utilized Intuit’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Free File Program, yet 70% qualified for the service, a reflection of the success of the strategies Intuit used to steer filers toward using the paid option.

Nationwide, checks will go out to 4.4 million filers from the payout settlement fund of $141 million dollars.

In 2002 the IRS Free File Program entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a consortium of tax preparation software companies. Under the MOU the IRS agreed not to compete with the software companies, in exchange the participating companies agreed to provide free online tax preparation products to low- and middle-income Americans. Eligibility for the free file program was set by the IRS and based on the consumers’ adjusted gross income.

The settlement found that the attorneys general had sufficient reason to believe that “Intuit has engaged in deceptive and unfair acts and practices in violation of the States’ Consumer Protection Acts, in the marketing, advertising, promotion, and sale of online tax preparation products.“