Turkey Trot charges forward in Lompoc

COURTESY PHOTO

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Recreation Division held its annual Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash on Sunday.

The events were held at the River Park Fitness Trail and had 12 adults and 14 youth participants.

The overall winner for men was Paul Lee with a time of 22:23, and the overall winner for women was Dana Hjelm with a time of 21:04.

The top male and female adults and children were awarded with a turkey, and the second and third overall winners were awarded with pies.

The full Adult Turkey Trot results can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=33342.

The full Youth Turkey Trot results can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showdocument?id=33340.

