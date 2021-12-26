Turn abandoned Macy’s into police station

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Dr. Thomas Dole, a Santa Barbara resident, has proposed turning the abandoned Macy’s building at Paseo Nuevo into the new headquarters for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Well, just stating the obvious here. When looking for a new Santa Barbara police station location, why spend $100 million to build in the middle of Old Town on a small crowded lot well suited for a farmers market when there are better solutions?

First off is the abandoned Sears building and giant parking area, all freeway close and roomy. What is wrong with this idea? Nothing really; it’s just too cheap.

Then what about the abandoned Macy’s on lower State Street? A huge building, centrally located, with lots of underground parking for prisoners and only a block or two from the new proposed police station. I mean why not?

The city gave these giant mall tenants tax breaks and other benefits to build here, and now malls are dying. It’s time to get smart and repurpose these dinosaur mall buildings into something useful, and save the taxpayers $100 million in the process.

Dr. Thomas Cole

Santa Barbara