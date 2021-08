NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant serves the city of Santa Barbara and the Montecito Water District. Goleta resident Michael Christopher suggests turning decommissioned nuclear plants, which take in sea water, into desalination facilities.

Our misguided government has spent more than $13.5 billion on the bullet train to nowhere, but there is nothing to show for it.

We have several decommissioned nuclear power plants that take in sea water to cool their reactors. Why not recondition them into desal water plants since they’re already there to supply much needed water to our communities and recharge our groundwater sources?

Michael Christopher

Goleta