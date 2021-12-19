TURNER, Charles J.

Charles J. Turner was born July 12, 1941 in Alcester, SD to Elmer and Maurine (Anderson) Turner. He died November 21, 2021 in Henderson, Nevada.

Charles attended Cole Country School and graduated from Alcester High School in 1959. Shortly after graduation he moved to Los Angeles, then Santa Barbara California where he had a long, successful career with VONS grocery company. He also has made his homes in The Virgin Islands, Hawaii and Nevada.

Charles is survived by his children; Gregory (Brenda) Turner of Forney, TX and Kathleen (Michael) Magazino of Santa Barbara, CA. Grandchildren; Micheal, Timothy, Kenna and Angelo. Brothers; Thomas (Lucille) Turner of Tehachapi, CA, Dennis (Margaret) Turner of Sioux Falls, SD and Eldon (Debra) Turner of Hudson, SD.

Preceding him in death are his parents and brothers Richard and Merton.

Charles was a joyful and gentle man who loved to laugh. He loved his family and friends dearly. He will be missed by many.