TURNER, Harvey Leon

June 9, 1938 – February 19, 2023

Harvey Turner, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandpa, passed away at the age of 84.

Harvey was born on June 9, 1938, in Salinas, CA to Beulah and Jack Turner. He grew up in Bakersfield, CA, and met the love of his life, Liz, on a blind date while attending college. On July 12, 1958, he married Elizabeth Clara Meleo. They had 3 children, Janet, Pamela and Tony; Sons in law, Mark and Steve, 7 beloved grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He earned his degree at University of Redlands and had a 40 year career as a program manager for Litton and Santa Barbara Research

Center (Raytheon).

Harvey “Harv” had a passion for art and jewelry making. He created ceramics at his mom’s shop as a child and created art for his families’ homes. In later years he became a fine jeweler, creating beautiful gemstone and precious metal jewelry, a passion he shared with Pam. He was also an avid golfer, which he took up after many years of playing tennis, a passion he shared with Janet. He loved to travel. He took many trips with his family over the years, and celebrated Christmas with all of his grandchildren around. He was known for his quick wit. Always the life of the party, he charmed everyone he met. Harvey will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A ceremony to celebrate Harvey’s life will be held at the chapel of McDermott-Crockett Mortuary on Friday, March 10th,

at 2:00 pm.