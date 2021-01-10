TURNER, Margaret K.

Margaret K. Turner, aged 78, passed away on December 29, 2020 after waging a long, valiant battle with cancer. Margo was proof of the power of a positive attitude, combined with a zest for living. She did not allow her disease to define her.

Born in Kent, England on November 24, 1942, Margo made her way to the United States as a young woman in search of adventure. Landing in New York, Margo initially worked as a nanny, beginning a career in the service of caring for others that would last throughout her lifetime. Margo eventually arrived in California where she would live most of her life, first on the San Francisco Peninsula and eventually moving to Carpinteria.

After taking care of many families – helping to raise their children and keeping their houses clean, Margo decided to go to school at Santa Barbara City College to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. For several years, she compassionately cared for elderly patients at the Samarkand Skilled Nursing Facility in Santa Barbara. She loved her work and in 2015 earned the “Caregiver of the Year Award” from the California Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. Upon retirement, Margo kept active in her community – bringing much joy and entertainment to her knitting group.

Margo is preceded in death by her brothers John and Paul Fargher. She is survived by her son, Michael Turner and his husband Jim Durree, who reside in Los Angeles. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marie Fargher Smith (Dave) and two nephews, Glyn (Hannah) and Nolan (Michelle) Fargher, all residing in England. Margo loved and was loved by Jim’s family: Tracy Smith, January Topolosky-Murtha (Mark), John Cates (Alba), Colette Smith, Olivia Topolosky, and Hollie Luv Byas, all of Columbus, Ohio. She will also be missed by her many friends, who became an extension of her family.

A delayed memorial service will be held when it is safe to do so. As was her wish, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (https://www.garysinisefoundation.org)