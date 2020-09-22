TURNER, Verna May

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Verna May Turner, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 93.

Verna was born on September 13, 1926 in Visalia, California, to Lawrence and Millie Hall. On May 30, 1947, she married Charles Maynard Turner and together they raised four children, Leland, Kay, Deborah and William.

Verna had a passion for Christ and enjoyed opening her beautiful home to many Bible Studies over the years. She made many dear friends through these events and held those relationships very close to her heart. She had a beautiful laugh that we got to hear when she would try to tell a joke but could never quite get to the punchline without cracking up. She loved good friends, good conversations, and a strong cup of coffee. She will be missed dearly.

Verna was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence, her mother, Millie, her brothers Richard and Bobby, her Sister Lorene, and her grandson Leland. She is survived by her four children, Leland Turner (Linda), Kay Condron (John), Deborah Glass (Richard), and William Turner, her sister Joyce Brock (Richard), thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

A small graveside service was held on September 4, 2020, at the Goleta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Serenity House in Verna Turner’s honor.