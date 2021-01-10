Turning point reached

Editor’s note:This letter came to the News-Press before results were announced that Democrats had won the U.S. Senate races in Georgia.

We have come to the most critical point of our country since 1776.

We are divided, as if it were 1864. We have experienced a presidential election never imagined by a majority of the population in 2020. Our election was much more about hate, than love. Antifa is exercising fascism.

“Racism” runs about No. 5 on the list of important issues, among the entire population. Georgia is running two deplorable Democrat senatorial candidates — a “false prophet-pastor” and a young socialist/ Communist — to control the Senate, our entire government, and ultimately, our total culture and freedom.

The “slippery slope” is upon us. We may be inheriting exactly what we deserve.

It’s possible to make a comeback at any time — if needed now or in four years.

But the damage will be done. Our republic may be gone. The failed principles of historical despots live long after them. Stalin, Hitler, Chavez, and Castro have left their mark that Georgia and the U.S. may have avowed. Jesus is a “necessity,” and U R 2.

Let’s get ready for a comeback, so we can help the world, again.

Randy Rosness

Solvang