Santa Barbara Zoo hosts event to celebrate World Turtle Day

Lonesome George, a giant tortoise from the island of Pinta in the Galapagos Archipelago, lived to be 100. Sy Montgomery and Matt Patterson, who wrote “The Book of Turtles,” will host “Turtle Talk” Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is celebrating World Turtle Day, May 23, with naturalist and author Sy Montgomery and illustrator Matt Patterson, who will host a “Turtle Talk” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the zoo’s Discovery Pavilion.

The event is free, but reservations are required.

Nonalcoholic beverages will be served, and copies of “The Book of Turtles” will be available for purchase.

The picture book, which is suitable for both adults and children, features Mr. Patterson’s lifelike art, along with facts about turtle evolution, turtle talents, celebrity turtles and important information on how to help protect turtles.

The Western Pond Turtle, California’s only native turtle species, is in trouble, and the Santa Barbara Zoo is part of a national effort to help save it from extinction.

The Western pond turtle is one of the 10 species in SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction), a partnership of the entire AZA-accredited zoo and aquarium community to focus on saving species in the wild through conservation science and wildlife expertise.

Only about 150 individual Western pond turtles are currently cared for in AZA organizations. The Santa Barbara Zoo’s turtles live in a pond across from the flamingos.

Lucky was found on a road in October 2016 with a serious eye injury; her left eye was later removed. She is not able to be re-released into the wild due to concerns about her vision. She arrived at the zoo in November 2018 with Female 507, who was found with her left rear leg missing.

Zig Zag, who came to the Santa Barbara Zoo with the other two females in November 2018, was named for the zig-zag swimming pattern she displays due to her missing legs.

The four-eyed turtle (Sacalia quadriocellata) gets its name from its distinctive spots.

The zoo also helps monitor turtles in Ventura County. Unlike most Western pond turtles, who live in freshwater, the ones at the Point Mugu naval base are found in tidal channels and are regularly doused with seawater during high tides. This unusual adaptation could be important to the future of this “species of concern.”

U.S. Navy biologists have monitored the species since 2007, and in 2014 they began tracking a small number of females with radio-telemetry to determine if they were carrying eggs and reproducing.

The Santa Barbara Zoo joined these efforts in 2017 by providing staff on site to conduct physical examinations, draw blood and take X-ray images. Zoo veterinary technician Cressa Nursement was among zoo staff who assisted at Point Mugu.

