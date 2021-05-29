TV Santa Barabra scores victories at 2021 Telly Awards

COURTESY PHOTO

TV Santa Barbara announced last week that it was recognized as the winner of four 2021 Telly Awards. Shown here is Erik Davis, executive director of TVSB, with the gold award for the production of the “Make Goleta Count!” census video.

SANTA BARBARA — TV Santa Barbara,which operates channels 17 and 71, announced last week that it was recognized as the winner of four 2021 Telly Awards.

This includes the gold award for the production of the “Make Goleta Count!” census video in partnership with the city of Goleta. Silver and bronze honors were also earned for video productions created in partnership with the Central Coast Division of the American Heart Association, according to officials.

“It’s a great honor for TV Santa Barbara to be recognized for excellence in video, especially during a year where video storytelling was more important than ever and we had to navigate around so many production challenges,” Erik Davis, executive director of TVSB, said in a statement. “We are thrilled with all the awards, but the Gold award is especially meaningful because of (the) importance of the 2020 Census and the incredible results achieved by the city of Goleta.”

Kelly Hoover, the city’s community relations manager, said the video produced by TVSB “really captured the heart and soul of our community.”

The city of Goleta had a 76% Census completion rate, the highest percentage in the county.

To see the award-winning video, visit tvsb.tv/news/tellyaward.

— Mitchell White