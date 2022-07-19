TV Santa Barbara seeks footage

SANTA BARBARA — TV Santa Barbara is working to collect footage from the community access station’s history.

“As TV Santa Barbara approaches its 50th-year anniversary, the station is working to locate some of the great material broadcast over the last several decades,” Laura Treat, TVSB board member and media archivist, said in a news release. “This project is an important first step toward preserving the station’s history.”

TVSB has started to obtain footage in the form of digital files, DVDs and videotapes from past members and producers.

People with footage are asked to contact the station at info@tvsb.tv or call 805-571-1721.

“In addition to preserving the history of the station, we also want to share and rebroadcast many of the community stories that have been told from the beginning of community television in Santa Barbara,” said Erik Davis, executive director of TVSB. “We have archived a lot of the contemporary content and are really focused on material broadcast from 1975 to 1999.”

— Dave Mason