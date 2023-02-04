TV Santa Barbara to host Alliance for Community Media conference and trade show

TV Santa Barbara, the region’s community media access center since 1974, will serve as a host for the Alliance for Community Media Western Region Conference and Trade Show taking place Feb. 22-24 in Santa Barbara.

“We are very excited to participate in this important conference, which supports diverse community voices through public, educational and government access channels and other forms of media,” said Erik Davis, executive director of TVSB. “With a full slate of events, we look forward to showcasing the important work that media access centers provide communities lucky enough to have them.”

The conference will kick off with a tour of City TV and an open house at TV Santa Barbara, 329 S. Salinas St., followed by a reception at the historic Cabrillo Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Feb. 23 will feature informational workshops and a vendor exhibit showcasing the latest media equipment and resources. Later that night, the Western Access Video Excellence Awards will recognize the best TV shows, films and short form video at the Mar Monte Hotel., 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

For more information, including the complete conference schedule, visit www.tvsb.tv/events. Conference passes ($275 per adult and $50 for students) as well as WAVE Awards ceremony tickets ($50) can be purchased by visiting www. acmwest.org/conference.

TVSB’s open house and welcome to Santa Barbara reception at the Cabrillo Pavilion are open to the public, but reservations are required and a $25 per person tax-deductible donation is suggested. Those attending are asked to RSVP to info@tvsb.tv.

Santa Barbara was the site of the first ACM West Regional Conference in 1982, and the first WAVE Awards ceremonies were held in Santa Barbara in 1988. 2023 also marks the 20th anniversary of TV Santa Barbara becoming a 501(c) 3 nonprofit.

TVSB operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB describes its mission as empowering people to make media that matters by providing residents with the knowledge, resources and tools to create their own original programming.

With studios at 329 S. Salinas St., TVSB provides members with access to video production equipment and electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech and participatory democracy; to foster local creativity, education and culture; and to reflect our diverse and amazing community.

