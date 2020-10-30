TV season begins

Broadcast networks start airing new episodes in November

“The Good Doctor” stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. The season premiere is set for Monday.

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series about the launch of the fall TV season.

“The Good Doctor” is making house calls again.

And that’s good news for fans who have waited longer than usual for new fall TV episodes.



Normally season premieres are staggered in September, October and November, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, broadcast networks postponed their new episodes to November.

Among the series finally showing new episodes is ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” Not unexpectedly, both medical dramas will have stories dealing with COVID-19.

Here are the schedule and plot summaries for the season premieres on ABC and CBS. Other networks will be covered in Sunday’s News-Press.

The amount of information varied among the shows, networks and websites set up for the press.

There are plot spoilers ahead.

Nov. 2

10 p.m. “The Good Doctor” on ABC. The critically acclaimed series returns with new episodes about Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. Dr. Murphy sees things that other physicians miss, and that leads to him saving lives at St. Bonaventure Hospital. This season will deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Dr. Murphy’s romantic relationship and his new leadership responsibilities as a fourth-year resident.

Nov. 5

8 p.m. “Young Sheldon” on CBS. Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has conquered high school at a young age. But after graduation, he’s worried he may not be ready for college in this “Big Bang Theory” spinoff.

8:30 p.m. “B Positive” has its series premiere on CBS. Produced by sitcom giant Chuck Lorre (“Big Bang Theory,” “Mom,” etc.), the series is inspired by creator Marco Pennette’s experiences as a transplant recipient.

9 p.m. “Mom” on CBS. Emmy and Oscar winner Allison Janney is back for the eighth season of this sitcom about recovering alcoholics. This time, Bonnie (Ms. Janney) must face living without her daughter, Christy.



Nov. 8

8 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles” on CBS. The spinoff starts its 12th season. (It’s a spinoff of a spinoff, actually, since the original “NCIS” series was inspired by “JAG.”)

9:30 p.m. “NCIS: New Orleans” on CBS. The spinoff starring Scott Bakula begins its seventh season.

Nov. 11

9 p.m. “S.W.A.T” on CBS. It’s the two-hour premiere of the fourth season. Shemar Moore stars.

Nov. 12

8 p.m. “Station 19” on ABC. Teenagers inadvertently start a wildfire in this crossover story with “Grey’s Anatomy,” airing immediately afterward. The episode also has details related to COVID-19.

9 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC. In two back-to-back “Grey’s Anatomy” episodes, Grey Sloan Memorial deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and the victims of the fire on “Station 19.” By the way, the series is now in its 17th season.

9:30 p.m. “The Unicorn” on CBS. The single-camera comedy — that means it’s filmed more like a drama, and there’s no studio audience — is back for its second season. The show is about a tight-knit group of friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace the “new normal” after the loss of his wife.



Nov. 16

8 p.m. “The Neighborhood” on CBS. Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield star in the sitcom, now in its third season as it presents stories and laughs about a Los Angeles neighborhood.

8:30 p.m. “Bob Hearts Abishola” on CBS. Bob recruits Tunde to help him buy an engagement ring, but he faces an obstacle to his plans to propose to Abishola. She doesn’t think a traditional marriage is worth all this trouble.

9 p.m. “All Rise” on CBS. Police detain Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) when she defends a teenage girl during a protest. The storyline also deals with the backlog of court cases due to COVID-19.

10 p.m. “Bull” on CBS. Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly), the expert on figuring out juries, finds it harder than ever to figure out his personal life. He has to balance being a father with renewing his relationship with his ex.

Nov. 17

8 p.m. “NCIS” is back for its 18th season on CBS. Mark Harmon continues to star as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in this drama about Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

9 p.m. “FBI” on CBS. This is a series created by Montecito producer Dick Wolf, known for the “Law & Order” franchise. In the season premiere, the FBI team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) as it searches for the killer behind a mass shooting at a media company.

10 p.m. “FBI: Most Wanted” on CBS. The prolific Mr. Wolf created this spinoff as well, and its season premiere follows the one for “FBI.”

Nov. 25

9 p.m. "SEAL TEAM" on CBS. David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, the leader of a team of Navy SEALs.