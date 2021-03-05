Twilight bike ride planned on Saturday

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is inviting avid bike riders of all skill levels to enjoy a twilight mountain bike ride at Los Flores Ranch Park on Saturday.

The guided ride will take place at 6271 Dominion Road and riders can enjoy the sunset and admire the views of the Santa Maria Valley.

Participants must wear all necessary protective gear, including a head lamp. The advanced bike ride begins at 5 p.m. and involves a round trip of eight to 10 miles with inclines.

A second option for beginners to moderate riders begins at 5:30 p.m. and involves a round trip of five to seven miles with inclines. Late arrivals will not be accepted.

Space is limited, so online registration is required at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

All CDC guidelines must be followed, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing while at the park. Activities updates and a complete list of upcoming hikes, walks and rides are available on the Los Flores Ranch Park Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/losfloresranch.

Contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260 with any questions.

— Grayce McCormick