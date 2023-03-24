Two charged with theft of gay pride flags

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced Thursday that two individuals have been charged in connection with the theft of two gay pride flags and the burning of one of them in the Santa Ynez Valley in July.

Avi Stone Williams, 18, and Joshua Jerome Eligino, 19, have both been charged with two misdemeanor counts of petty theft and one misdemeanor count of a violation of civil rights.

One flag belonged to an unidentified family. The other belonged to St. Marks-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church.

In accordance with the Victims’ Bill of Rights, the District Attorney’s Office has met with the victims and members of the community and received input on how they have been impacted by these events.

Mr. Williams and Mr. Eligino are set to be arraigned in Department 9 in the Santa Maria courthouse on April 19.

