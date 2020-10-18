Two ‘clusters’ of COVID-19 cases ID’d near UCSB

ISLA VISTA — The UCSB Police Department issued an emergency notification Friday night after the university and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department identified two, separate “clusters of positive COVID-19 cases” in the Isla Vista community.

The two clusters are reported in privately owned fraternity and sorority houses in I.V. In total, 13 people who live in the houses have tested positive for COVID-19 and those impacted have been self-isolating since being tested, police said.

“The houses have been placed in quarantine on the orders of SBCPHD, and public health officials are leading contract tracing and outreach efforts,” the notification read. “Your health and safety are our top priority, and the university is working closely with public health officials to determine whether there are members of the campus community who need to be advised about their contact with these individuals.”

A COVID-19 call center has been set up for medical, testing, housing, registration and other information pertaining to the university’s COVID-19 response. It is operational from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays at 805-893-3113, or via email at ucsb-covid19@ucsb.edu.

I.V. residents are urged to practice social distancing, wear face coverings in common and public indoor spaces, wash their hands and to stay home if they are sick.

— Mitchell White